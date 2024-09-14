Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to down 2%, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $766.21 million. Caleres also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.000-4.150 EPS.

Caleres Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $31.81 on Friday. Caleres has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $44.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.87.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The textile maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.37). Caleres had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $683.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caleres will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAL shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Caleres from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $605,060.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,417.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $665,256.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,850,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $605,060.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,181 shares of company stock worth $1,447,208. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

