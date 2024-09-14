Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) CEO Marcus Lemonis Sells 121,450 Shares of Stock

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 121,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $2,647,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marcus Lemonis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Marcus Lemonis sold 125,000 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $2,855,000.00.

Camping World Price Performance

Camping World stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -582.60 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.91. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $28.72.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,249.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWH has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Camping World by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,035,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,966,000 after buying an additional 122,856 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Camping World in the first quarter worth $3,889,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the first quarter valued at about $9,403,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 479.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after buying an additional 142,846 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,159,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after acquiring an additional 513,320 shares during the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

