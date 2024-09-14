Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Short Interest Update

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the August 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cango

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cango stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 98,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Cango as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cango Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Cango stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 26,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,714. The firm has a market cap of $166.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 0.68. Cango has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64.

About Cango

Cango ( NYSE:CANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Cango had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturers, financial institutions, car buyers, insurance brokers, and companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions comprising car sourcing, transaction facilitation, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers through Cango Haoche app that offers new car transaction services, and Cango U-Car app that offers used-car transaction services.

