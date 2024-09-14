Cartesian Therapeutics’ (RNAC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RNAC. Oppenheimer cut Cartesian Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cartesian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

RNAC stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.00. Cartesian Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cartesian Therapeutics will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,963.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,394.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNAC. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $811,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

