CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.58.

CAVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on CAVA Group from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CAVA Group from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

In other CAVA Group news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $12,387,087.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 424,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,432,881.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other CAVA Group news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $12,387,087.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 424,846 shares in the company, valued at $53,432,881.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen Kochevar sold 20,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $1,962,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 427,165 shares of company stock worth $49,526,186 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CAVA Group in the second quarter worth $1,539,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in CAVA Group by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAVA stock opened at $122.57 on Friday. CAVA Group has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $128.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 298.96 and a beta of 3.34.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CAVA Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

