CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Short Interest Down 27.8% in August

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the August 15th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
CBL International Price Performance
Shares of BANL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 52,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,386. CBL International has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94.
CBL International Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CBL International
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for CBL International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.