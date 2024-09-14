CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Short Interest Down 27.8% in August

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the August 15th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CBL International Price Performance

Shares of BANL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 52,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,386. CBL International has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94.

Get CBL International alerts:

CBL International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CBL International Limited, a fuel logistics company, provides vessel refueling solutions in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers trade credit and arranges local physical delivery of marine fuel. It expedites vessel refueling between ship operators and local physical distributors/traders of marine fuel.

Receive News & Ratings for CBL International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.