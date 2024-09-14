Celestia Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $638.37 Million (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Celestia has a market capitalization of $638.37 million and $105.64 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celestia token can now be purchased for $4.53 or 0.00007577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celestia has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000081 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.31 or 0.00261673 BTC.

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,069,917,808 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,069,698,630.136738 with 210,742,157.886738 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 4.37317635 USD and is up 5.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 222 active market(s) with $72,501,621.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

