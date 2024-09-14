Celestia Price Up 14.6% Over Last Week (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last week, Celestia has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Celestia has a market capitalization of $642.62 million and approximately $105.58 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celestia token can now be bought for about $4.56 or 0.00007612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Celestia alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000084 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.02 or 0.00260655 BTC.

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,069,917,808 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,069,698,630.136738 with 210,742,157.886738 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 4.37317635 USD and is up 5.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 222 active market(s) with $72,501,621.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celestia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celestia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.