Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cellectis from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Cellectis Trading Down 6.3 %

CLLS stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $125.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 3.09.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 401.83% and a negative return on equity of 78.90%. The business had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cellectis by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,617,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Cellectis by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 827,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cellectis by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Cellectis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 63.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

