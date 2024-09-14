Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,225,000.00.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

TSE CVE opened at C$22.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$19.82 and a 1-year high of C$29.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.67.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.19). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of C$14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.5066667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$33.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.50 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.08.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

