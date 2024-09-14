Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Centene by 167.8% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 267,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,734,000 after purchasing an additional 167,621 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Centene by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 184,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,259,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Centene by 58.6% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 602,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,932,000 after acquiring an additional 222,581 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 7.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,922,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,470,000 after acquiring an additional 137,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 42.5% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 40,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Baird R W raised Centene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.58.

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE:CNC opened at $75.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.57 and a 200-day moving average of $73.61. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

