Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.800- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of CNC opened at $75.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.57 and a 200 day moving average of $73.61. Centene has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $81.42.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNC. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Centene to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNC

Centene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.