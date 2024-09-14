Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.800- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of CNC opened at $75.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.57 and a 200 day moving average of $73.61. Centene has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $81.42.
Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.
