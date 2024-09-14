Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Update

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the August 15th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Central Japan Railway Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJPRY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.70. 40,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.50. Central Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.34.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Central Japan Railway will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

