Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2024

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0691 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, November 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

Centrica Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.44. Centrica has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $8.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Centrica to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Centrica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.00.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

