Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Certara were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Certara by 5,306.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Certara in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara Price Performance

CERT stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $19.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $93.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.01 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Certara from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.79.

Insider Activity at Certara

In other Certara news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $578,318.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,658.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

