CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB) Short Interest Update

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of CFSB stock remained flat at $6.64 during trading hours on Friday. 33 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.99 million, a PE ratio of 664.00 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86. CFSB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. CFSB Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter.

CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

