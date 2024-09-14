Chaim Indig Sells 5,295 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) CEO Chaim Indig sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $123,108.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,223,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,451,862. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, July 29th, Chaim Indig sold 7 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $173.25.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Chaim Indig sold 2,644 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $62,768.56.

NYSE:PHR opened at $24.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.75. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $29.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,628,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,148,000 after acquiring an additional 194,035 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,941,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,451,000 after buying an additional 716,374 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the first quarter worth $669,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Phreesia by 42.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 752,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,012,000 after buying an additional 224,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PHR. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Phreesia from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

