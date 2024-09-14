Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Position Raised by Guardian Wealth Management Inc.

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for 2.4% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 26,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $195.17 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $126.57 and a 1 year high of $195.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

