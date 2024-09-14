Checkit (LON:CKT) Trading Down 12.8%

Checkit plc (LON:CKT – Get Free Report) was down 12.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.50 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.06 ($0.26). 347,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 273% from the average session volume of 93,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.30).
The stock has a market capitalization of £22.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -525.00 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 24.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 3.32.
Checkit plc provides cloud-based services through intelligent operations management platforms for deskless workforces in the United Kingdom and the Americas. The company offers software-as-a-service for connected workflow management, automated monitoring and building energy management, Internet of things, and operational insight-based products and services.
