Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Lifted by Stolper Co

Stolper Co boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.8% of Stolper Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $140.61 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.72. The firm has a market cap of $257.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.