Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 632,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 59,825 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.3% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $98,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,904,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 51,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Chevron by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $140.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.72.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. Chevron’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

