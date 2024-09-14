Chiliz Self Reported Market Cap Tops $485.13 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Chiliz token can now be bought for $0.0537 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chiliz has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $485.13 million and approximately $14.78 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chiliz

Chiliz’s genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 9,038,470,294 tokens. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

