China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF) Short Interest Up 110.8% in August

China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,800 shares, a growth of 110.8% from the August 15th total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Medical System Stock Performance
Shares of China Medical System stock remained flat at $0.93 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05. China Medical System has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93.
China Medical System Company Profile
