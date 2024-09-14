China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Update

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,400 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the August 15th total of 354,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

China Resources Beer Price Performance

CRHKY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.72. 79,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,159. China Resources Beer has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $11.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

China Resources Beer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0919 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from China Resources Beer’s previous dividend of $0.08.

China Resources Beer Company Profile

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Snow, and Jinsha brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

