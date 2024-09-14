China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.86

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and traded as low as $15.34. China Shenhua Energy shares last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 56,908 shares traded.

China Shenhua Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.