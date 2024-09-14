Chris Dail Sells 8,000 Shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA) Stock

Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA – Get Free Report) Director Chris Dail sold 8,000 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.44, for a total transaction of C$91,498.62.

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Perpetua Resources stock opened at C$12.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.23. The firm has a market cap of C$788.77 million, a P/E ratio of -43.61, a P/E/G ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.28. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of C$3.65 and a 12 month high of C$13.10.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$19.00 price objective on Perpetua Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

About Perpetua Resources

(Get Free Report)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.