Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) is Mainsail Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Mainsail Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Cintas makes up 14.7% of Mainsail Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mainsail Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $18,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in Cintas by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $850.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $181.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cintas from $193.75 to $212.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $197.50 to $218.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.41.

Cintas Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $207.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.68. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $118.68 and a one year high of $209.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.09%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

