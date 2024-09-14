Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Short Interest Up 58.5% in August

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the August 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
CPHRF stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.47. 498,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,042. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $14.60.
About Cipher Pharmaceuticals
