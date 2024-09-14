CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) vs. Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Financial Analysis

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) and CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.9% of Huron Consulting Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of CISO Global shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Huron Consulting Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.8% of CISO Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Huron Consulting Group and CISO Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huron Consulting Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 CISO Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Huron Consulting Group currently has a consensus price target of $131.75, suggesting a potential upside of 22.65%. Given Huron Consulting Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Huron Consulting Group is more favorable than CISO Global.

This table compares Huron Consulting Group and CISO Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huron Consulting Group 5.46% 20.44% 8.16% CISO Global -57.09% -229.89% -66.23%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Huron Consulting Group and CISO Global”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huron Consulting Group $1.40 billion 1.37 $62.48 million $3.47 30.96 CISO Global $55.81 million 0.11 -$80.23 million N/A N/A

Huron Consulting Group has higher revenue and earnings than CISO Global.

Volatility & Risk

Huron Consulting Group has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CISO Global has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Huron Consulting Group beats CISO Global on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc., a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers. The Education segment provides digital solutions, spanning technology, and analytic-related services; Huron Research product suite, a software suite designed to facilitate and enhance research administration service delivery and compliance; research-focused consulting and managed services; strategy and operations consulting services for public and private colleges and universities, research institutes, and other education-related organizations. The Commercial segment delivers digital services and software products, and financial advisory services to financial, energy and utilities, professional and business services, life science, consumer products, and industrials and manufacturing industries, as well as public sector and nonprofit organizations. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About CISO Global

CISO Global Inc. operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. The company offers security managed services, including compliance, secured managed, and cyber defense operation services; culture education and enablement; tools and technology provisioning; data, privacy, regulations, and compliance monitoring; remote infrastructure administration; and antivirus and patch management services. It also provides cybersecurity professional services, such as incident response and digital forensics; security testing and training; cybersecurity consulting; compliance auditing; vulnerability assessment and penetration testing; and disaster recovery and data backup solutions. The company was formerly known as Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation and changed its name to CISO Global Inc. in May 2023. CISO Global Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

