Citigroup Raises RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $355.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on RH from $350.00 to $230.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RH from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of RH to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $313.08.

Get RH alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RH

RH Price Performance

RH opened at $321.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.32. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.26 and a fifty-two week high of $354.86. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.42.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $829.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.52 million. RH had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RH will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman purchased 34,200 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $215.00 per share, with a total value of $7,353,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,339,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,941,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in RH during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in RH during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in RH by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.