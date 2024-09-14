Civic (CVC) 1-Day Volume Tops $8.79 Million

Civic (CVC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 14th. Civic has a total market capitalization of $107.85 million and $8.79 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Civic has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.70 or 0.00260221 BTC.

About Civic

Civic was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Civic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic (CVC) is a decentralized identity system offering secure, blockchain-based identity verification. Users create and store their virtual identity on their devices. After verification by platform validators, this identity is stored on the blockchain, accessible to service providers with the user’s permission. Service providers use the Ethereum-based $CVC token to pay for this data, benefiting both the validator and the identity owner.Civic was initiated in 2015 by Vinny Lingham, CEO, and Jonathan Smith, CTO. Lingham, a recognized figure in crypto, champions online security and privacy.This Ethereum token facilitates identity verification, rewards users, and provides access to Civic platform features.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

