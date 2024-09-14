Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.27 and last traded at $6.28. 866,672 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,352,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLVT. Barclays dropped their price objective on Clarivate from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Clarivate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 46.53%. The company had revenue of $650.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Saurabh Saha sold 17,646 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $119,110.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,251.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Clarivate news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder bought 28,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $158,869.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 288,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,953.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Saurabh Saha sold 17,646 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $119,110.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,251.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

