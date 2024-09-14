Clayton Astles Purchases 1,350,000 Shares of Austco Healthcare Limited (ASX:AHC) Stock

Austco Healthcare Limited (ASX:AHC – Get Free Report) insider Clayton Astles acquired 1,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$175,500.00 ($117,000.00).
Austco Healthcare Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.38.
Austco Healthcare Company Profile
