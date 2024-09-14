ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:EMO)

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Up 1.8 %
NYSE:EMO opened at $40.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.56. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $43.76.
About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund
Further Reading
