Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Up to $5.75

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.75, but opened at $6.00. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 1,553,962 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDE. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $7.25) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Coeur Mining from $5.75 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

Coeur Mining Stock Up 6.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $222.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 18.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,723,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after buying an additional 424,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,854,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,352 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 323,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 193,912 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 872,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 625,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Coeur Mining by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,087,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,445,000 after purchasing an additional 84,920 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

