Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Short Interest Update

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 914,900 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the August 15th total of 647,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 968,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ CGTX remained flat at $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 431,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,716. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.41. Cognition Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.95.
Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cognition Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Rodman & Renshaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital began coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.
