Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Cognyte Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Tuesday.

Cognyte Software Stock Up 10.0 %

Cognyte Software stock opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $498.92 million, a P/E ratio of -40.82 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average is $7.49. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $8.70.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The medical device company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.69 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Cognyte Software news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 553,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $3,493,159.21. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,604,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,292,148.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 416,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $2,621,052.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,020,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,827,159.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 553,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $3,493,159.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,604,144 shares in the company, valued at $54,292,148.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognyte Software by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,366,163 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 966,163 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognyte Software by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,304,970 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,041,000 after purchasing an additional 536,393 shares during the period. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter worth $2,001,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter worth $811,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth $586,000. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

