Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $90.00

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $90.00 and last traded at $89.31, with a volume of 9314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNS. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cohen & Steers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CNS

Cohen & Steers Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.00.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 34.08% and a net margin of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 91.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohen & Steers

In other news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $564,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,352.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,051,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Simon sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $564,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,352.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,365 in the last three months. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,124,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,255,000 after acquiring an additional 703,999 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,937,000 after purchasing an additional 31,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,176,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,390,000 after purchasing an additional 35,905 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 937,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,688,000 after buying an additional 10,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.