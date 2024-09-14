Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $731,843,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,067,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,096,000 after buying an additional 8,933,912 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $286,370,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,682,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,367,000 after buying an additional 2,955,442 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4,162.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,016,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,718,000 after buying an additional 1,968,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $105.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.11 and its 200-day moving average is $95.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $86.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

