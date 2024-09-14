Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) PT Raised to $164.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CIGI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered Colliers International Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Colliers International Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $146.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $83.38 and a 1-year high of $147.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $47,753,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,011,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,834,000 after purchasing an additional 326,453 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 697,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,405,000 after purchasing an additional 228,824 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,421,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 561,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,212,000 after acquiring an additional 67,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

