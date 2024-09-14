Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,303 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 86,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 57,314 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 21,681 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 86,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $540,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $436,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Comcast Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The stock has a market cap of $153.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.76.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

