Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CMCSA. Macquarie reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.76. The company has a market cap of $153.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comcast will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 7,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

