Comparing Natura &Co (NTCOY) & Its Rivals

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) is one of 29 public companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Natura &Co to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Natura &Co and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Natura &Co $5.36 billion $595.64 million N/A Natura &Co Competitors $4.61 billion $278.27 million 31.64

Natura &Co has higher revenue and earnings than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natura &Co 10.28% -5.27% -2.86% Natura &Co Competitors -130.83% -16.71% -19.44%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Natura &Co and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Natura &Co and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natura &Co 0 0 0 0 N/A Natura &Co Competitors 145 1280 1452 36 2.47

As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 35.21%. Given Natura &Co’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Natura &Co has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Natura &Co has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natura &Co’s peers have a beta of 27.28, meaning that their average share price is 2,628% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.1% of Natura &Co shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Natura &Co shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Natura &Co pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 75.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Natura &Co beats its peers on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding S.A. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Brazil, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. The company operates through Natura &Co Latam and Avon International segments. It markets its products under the Natura and Avon brand names through e-commerce, direct selling, business-to-business, franchises, physical stores, and retail markets. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

