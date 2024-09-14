Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Update

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the August 15th total of 369,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Compass Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPGY traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $32.61. 155,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78. Compass Group has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $32.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average of $29.05.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Compass Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.