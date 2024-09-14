Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Update

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the August 15th total of 369,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Compass Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPGY traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $32.61. 155,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78. Compass Group has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $32.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average of $29.05.
Compass Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Compass Group
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.