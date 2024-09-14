Compass Point Boosts Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $130.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Compass Point from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.62.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FRT

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:FRT opened at $117.39 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.59 and a 12-month high of $117.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.36). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 155.16%.

Insider Transactions at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $3,519,021.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,020.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $3,519,021.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,637 shares in the company, valued at $771,020.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 885.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.