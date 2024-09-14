Condor Capital Management Cuts Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Condor Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 115.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $729.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $710.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $684.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $387.01 and a 52-week high of $789.80.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $675.15.

Read Our Latest Report on United Rentals

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.