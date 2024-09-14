Condor Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Condor Capital Management decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $60.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.13 and a 200 day moving average of $59.25. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $62.86. The stock has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
