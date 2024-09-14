Condor Capital Management Grows Stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,319 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management owned approximately 0.11% of Blue Owl Capital worth $6,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth $16,207,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,919,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth $4,123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,978,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on OBDC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Compass Point raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.94.

Insider Transactions at Blue Owl Capital

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $37,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,420.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.51. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.87. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 43.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $396.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.84 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 74.75%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

See Also

