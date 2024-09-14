Condor Capital Management Invests $4.12 Million in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 255,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,118,000. Condor Capital Management owned approximately 0.47% of SLR Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the second quarter worth $35,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the first quarter worth $74,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $839.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.13. SLR Investment Corp. has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $16.77.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.23 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.13%.

In other SLR Investment news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $87,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,270,763 shares in the company, valued at $11,093,760.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SLR Investment news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $87,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,270,763 shares in the company, valued at $11,093,760.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Robyn Tannenbaum bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 24,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,796.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 70,584 shares of company stock valued at $855,625. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLRC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SLR Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on SLR Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

