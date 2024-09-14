Condor Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Condor Capital Management lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,963,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,750,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,823 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,657,000 after buying an additional 2,946,327 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,297,000 after buying an additional 292,155 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $950,192,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,237,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,954,000 after acquiring an additional 560,110 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SCHW opened at $62.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 25,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $4,387,502.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,533,064 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

